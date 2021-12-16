The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
Toro has increased its dividend by 39.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Toro has a dividend payout ratio of 27.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Toro to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.
Toro stock opened at $98.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. Toro has a 1-year low of $89.24 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,701 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Toro stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,071 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Toro worth $29,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.
About Toro
The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.
