The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Toro has increased its dividend by 39.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Toro has a dividend payout ratio of 27.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Toro to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Toro stock opened at $98.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. Toro has a 1-year low of $89.24 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toro will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,701 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Toro stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,071 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Toro worth $29,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

