The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) will report earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the lowest is $1.57. Toronto-Dominion Bank posted earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will report full-year earnings of $6.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $6.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TD. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.60. 95,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,767. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $136.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $75.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6958 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

