The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,000.71 ($26.44).

A number of equities analysts have commented on WEIR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,350 ($31.06) to GBX 1,980 ($26.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,575 ($20.81) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,060 ($27.22) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.75) to GBX 1,750 ($23.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

LON:WEIR traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,654 ($21.86). The stock had a trading volume of 455,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,713.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,770.74. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,541.61 ($20.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,130 ($28.15). The company has a market capitalization of £4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.55.

In other news, insider Barbara Jeremiah bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,782 ($23.55) per share, with a total value of £17,820 ($23,549.62).

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

