The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Short Interest Update

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 58.4% from the November 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEDXF opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Westaim has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $2.36.

Get Westaim alerts:

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Westaim had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 296.80%.

The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.