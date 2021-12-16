Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Raised by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 16.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 723 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,221,000 after purchasing an additional 69,199 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 42,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $632.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $666.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $620.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $561.96. The firm has a market cap of $249.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.63 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.20.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

