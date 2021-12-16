Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 72,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,295,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics stock opened at $206.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.88. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $210.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.86%.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.50.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

