Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 3,300 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,570 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.