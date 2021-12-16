Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Accenture by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ACN opened at $375.30 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $381.15. The company has a market capitalization of $237.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $358.72 and a 200-day moving average of $330.57.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

