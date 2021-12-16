ThreeFold (TFT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.29 Million

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last week, ThreeFold has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ThreeFold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0405 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. ThreeFold has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $9,384.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00055603 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $103.84 or 0.00211757 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00127812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,021.39 or 0.08200624 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $312.17 or 0.00636589 BTC.

About ThreeFold

TFT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

According to CryptoCompare, “

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

“

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.