Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IR opened at $59.54 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $62.06. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.82 and a 200-day moving average of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Vertical Research started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

