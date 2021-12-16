Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $862,000 Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $129.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.08. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $163.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

FNV has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.31.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

