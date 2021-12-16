Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $925,000 Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,267 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Tapestry were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter worth $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter worth $57,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 40.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Tapestry by 264.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,142 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

TPR opened at $41.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average is $41.50. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

