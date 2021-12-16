Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Coherus BioSciences worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHRS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,020,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,245,000 after acquiring an additional 810,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 852,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 300,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,074,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,175,000 after acquiring an additional 241,760 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $3,050,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,475,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,897,000 after acquiring an additional 214,504 shares during the last quarter.

CHRS opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.10. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average is $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, Director James Healy sold 100,150 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $1,808,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $58,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 389,733 shares of company stock worth $6,479,172. 12.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

