Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,756 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ADT were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in ADT by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 195,227 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ADT by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ADT by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,824 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in ADT by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 19,781 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in ADT by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,977 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

ADT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

ADT opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.17%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

