Timothy J. Oshea Purchases 500 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Stock

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Director Timothy J. Oshea purchased 500 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $17,585.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CUTR traded down $2.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.10. The company had a trading volume of 181,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.29 million, a P/E ratio of 85.49 and a beta of 1.58. Cutera, Inc. has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $60.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. Cutera had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Cutera in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,342,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cutera by 711.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after buying an additional 372,828 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Cutera by 3,090.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 319,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,640,000 after buying an additional 309,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cutera by 555.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 344,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,059,000 after buying an additional 292,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cutera by 2,725.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after buying an additional 133,301 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.31.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

