Titon (LON:TON) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $109.13

Shares of Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 109.13 ($1.44) and traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.39). Titon shares last traded at GBX 109 ($1.44), with a volume of 8,132 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a market cap of £12.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 109.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 124.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

In other news, insider Bernd Ratzke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.32), for a total value of £2,500 ($3,303.82).

About Titon (LON:TON)

Titon Holdings Plc designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

