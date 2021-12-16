TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TJX. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

TJX Companies stock opened at $73.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. TJX Companies has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $76.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

