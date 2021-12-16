Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Shares Down 2.7%

Tlou Energy Limited (LON:TLOU)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.43 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.43 ($0.03). 25,491 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,082,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Tlou Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Tlou Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 14.92 and a quick ratio of 14.92. The company has a market capitalization of £14.60 million and a PE ratio of -12.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.71.

Tlou Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, explores, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) natural gas resources for gas-to-power generation in Southern Africa. It holds a mining license and 10 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 9,300 square kilometers in the Karoo Basin, Botswana.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Tlou Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tlou Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.