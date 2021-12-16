TomoChain (TOMO) Price Tops $2.04

TomoChain (CURRENCY:TOMO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One TomoChain coin can currently be bought for about $2.04 or 0.00004186 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TomoChain has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. TomoChain has a market capitalization of $178.03 million and approximately $6.79 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TomoChain Coin Profile

TomoChain launched on February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,099,512 coins. The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com . TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

TomoChain Coin Trading

