Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMP. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the third quarter worth $20,629,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the third quarter worth $2,151,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 1,246.4% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 36,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 33,465 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 333.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 21,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,604,000 after buying an additional 20,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $81.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.67. Tompkins Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $66.83 and a twelve month high of $92.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $76.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other Tompkins Financial news, CEO David S. Boyce sold 1,500 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory J. Hartz sold 1,934 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $160,309.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,432 shares of company stock valued at $368,235. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

