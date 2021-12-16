Tonya Austin Sells 1,528 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) insider Tonya Austin sold 1,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $108,304.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tonya Austin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Tonya Austin sold 2,732 shares of AtriCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $214,598.60.

On Friday, October 8th, Tonya Austin sold 665 shares of AtriCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $47,747.00.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $69.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 73.23 and a beta of 1.14. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.52.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.11.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

