Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 1,060 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 103.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in CME Group were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CME. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in CME Group by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in CME Group by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $227.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.15 and a 1 year high of $232.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.88.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total value of $132,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

