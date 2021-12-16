Tower Bridge Advisors Buys 1,185 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 14.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $191.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.65 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.56 and its 200 day moving average is $192.82.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.36.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

