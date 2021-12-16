Tower Bridge Advisors Has $981,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $92.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.31. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $77.76 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.