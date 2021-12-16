Tower Bridge Advisors Increases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Amundi purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $757,802,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210,303 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,906,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $57.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.37. The company has a market capitalization of $249.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

