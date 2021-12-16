Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 5,726 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 34.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

Shares of DD opened at $78.34 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.37 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.50. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

