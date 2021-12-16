Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Short Interest Up 74.1% in November

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 74.1% from the November 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Transcontinental Realty Investors as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TCI traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $38.24. 6,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,646. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.96. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $42.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.

