TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Trading Down 5%

Shares of TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) traded down 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.15. 2,298,892 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 44,558,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $169.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.56.

About TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

