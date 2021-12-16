Transform Wealth LLC Buys 124 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,059 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,881.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,857 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,407,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,066.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,332,000 after purchasing an additional 589,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,780,696,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $254.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,911. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.43 and a 52 week high of $263.92. The company has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.75 and a 200 day moving average of $238.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 9.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.58.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

