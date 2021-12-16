Transform Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 1,493.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,534,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375,075 shares during the quarter. Powell Industries accounts for 7.1% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Transform Wealth LLC owned approximately 21.67% of Powell Industries worth $62,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Powell Industries by 290.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Powell Industries by 444.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POWL opened at $29.27 on Thursday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $37.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.55. The company has a market cap of $343.16 million, a P/E ratio of 487.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.33. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.13%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,733.33%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Powell Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

