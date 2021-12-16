Transform Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 105,235 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 287.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 147.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the second quarter worth $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 94.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the second quarter worth $70,000. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded up $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $44.65. 8,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,365. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.31. WestRock has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

WRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.42.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.