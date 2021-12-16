Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TNL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,188,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,026 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,861,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 24,995.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,607,000 after acquiring an additional 814,351 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 8,156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 514,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 507,791 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,347,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,490,000 after purchasing an additional 377,892 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TNL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.85. 7,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,266. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.05. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.83. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

