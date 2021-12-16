Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Holdings Lowered by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at $179,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter valued at $429,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 20.0% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 86,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 14.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,878,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,262,000 after buying an additional 238,800 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Shares of TPH stock opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TPH shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.