Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Short Interest Up 184.0% in November

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 184.0% from the November 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 989,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TCFF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.15. 132,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,632. Trillion Energy International has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19.
About Trillion Energy International
