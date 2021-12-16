Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Short Interest Up 184.0% in November

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 184.0% from the November 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 989,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCFF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.15. 132,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,632. Trillion Energy International has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19.

About Trillion Energy International

Trillion Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey.

