Trinity Wealth Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,004,000 after buying an additional 1,561,111 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,991 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,937,000 after acquiring an additional 31,435 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after acquiring an additional 175,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 802,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,196,000 after acquiring an additional 39,643 shares during the last quarter.

SPLV stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.42. The company had a trading volume of 217,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,716. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.89 and a 200-day moving average of $62.96. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $53.62 and a one year high of $66.88.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.