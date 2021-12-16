Trinity Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $11,012,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 665.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 92,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 45,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $107.53. The company had a trading volume of 12,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,192. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $106.95 and a 52-week high of $110.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.