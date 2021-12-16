Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.80 EPS

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.18. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trip.com Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,175,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252,885 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 7.53% of Trip.com Group worth $1,601,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on TCOM shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. HSBC lowered their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. CLSA lowered their target price on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.82.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

