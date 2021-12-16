Truepoint Inc. Has $850,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Truepoint Inc. grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.04. 411,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,239,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $46.29 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.28.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

