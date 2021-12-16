Truepoint Inc. Invests $252,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,662 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 206,902 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,351 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 368,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,929,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 13.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 47,787 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.55 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $60.78. The stock has a market cap of $212.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day moving average is $54.31.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.