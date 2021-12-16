Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.80% from the company’s current price.

TNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

TNP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,401. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.68. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $137.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The shipping company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $88.85 million during the quarter. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 4.1% in the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,207,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 47,154 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 48,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 44,375 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 32.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 39,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 11.1% during the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 136,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

