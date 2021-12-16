TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Short Interest Up 73.6% in November

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,156,200 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the November 15th total of 1,818,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 250.5 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of TUIFF stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. TUI has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $6.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

