Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.53

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 76182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

TKC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. VTB Capital cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.1104 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is currently 19.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter worth about $424,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 12.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 179.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 20,571 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 492.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 601,440 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile (NYSE:TKC)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

