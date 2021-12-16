Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Has $217.20 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 32,100 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 5.5% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $217,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,466.30 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,448.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,429.89.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,178.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

