Tycoon Hits 1-Day Volume of $251,205.00 (TYC)

Tycoon (CURRENCY:TYC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Tycoon has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and $251,205.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tycoon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tycoon has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00040407 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.28 or 0.00208072 BTC.

Tycoon Coin Profile

TYC is a coin. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time. “

Tycoon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tycoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tycoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tycoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

