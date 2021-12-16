UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.84.

UCBJY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered shares of UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group raised shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

OTCMKTS UCBJY traded up $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $55.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,513. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.38. UCB has a 12-month low of $44.41 and a 12-month high of $61.96.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

