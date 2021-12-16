Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst cites sector volatility and compressed multiples for his price target cut, but he is positive on the company’s first quarterly results post-IPO as revenue for both Consumer and Udemy Business and Enterprise segments were “well above” his estimates. Tillman adds that Udemy Business continues to perform at high level with 84% y/y growth, and he expects seasonal strength in both segments during Q4. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Udemy alerts:

Shares of UDMY opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. Udemy has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $32.62.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Udemy’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Udemy will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.