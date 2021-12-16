UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $41.58

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.58 and last traded at $41.66, with a volume of 191113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst notes UiPath delivered another “solid” beat across top-line metrics for Q3, including a quarterly record for net new ARR and total revenue growth of +50%. While Q3 was strong, the full-year ARR guide increased by $22M, implying a modest $2M raise post the $20M Q3 beat, Turrin adds. With Q3 results coming in clean, he expects investor conversation will focus in on what’s ahead for new business activity into a seasonally strong Q4 and the potential for pent-up automation demand in a tight labor market heading into fiscal 2023. While UiPath continues to blaze a trail toward broad-based RPA adoption, current valuation levels and a rapidly evolving market backdrop leave the analyst more balanced on shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of UiPath to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average is $58.71.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.23 million. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $4,502,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $759,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,357 shares of company stock valued at $14,173,450. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth $42,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth $442,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth $409,526,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

