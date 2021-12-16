UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Short Interest Up 78.3% in November

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,800 shares, a growth of 78.3% from the November 15th total of 1,593,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,352.8 days.

Shares of UniCredit stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.75. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNCFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded UniCredit to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UniCredit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

