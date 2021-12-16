Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,126,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,688,000 after buying an additional 225,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,032,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,574,000 after buying an additional 319,309 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,481,000 after buying an additional 185,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,080,000 after buying an additional 282,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Shares of UL opened at $52.70 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

