Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,476 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $541,277,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 816.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,592 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after acquiring an additional 937,191 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 877.6% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $141,890,000 after acquiring an additional 579,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $91,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $245.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,741. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $249.94. The company has a market capitalization of $157.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.58 and a 200-day moving average of $223.90.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.82%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

